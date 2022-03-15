Notae earns rare All-America nod from AP

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

FAYETTEVILLE — The honors continue to roll in for JD Notae.

After already being recognized as first-team All-SEC by the coaches and AP, Arkansas’ star guard landed on the Associated Press’ All-America list as a third-team selection.

Notae is the Razorbacks’ first AP All-American since 2015. They’ve had three honorable mentions since then — Daniel Gafford (2019), Mason Jones (2020) and Moses Moody (2021) — but he is the first to make one of the three teams since Bobby Portis was a second-teamer.

It is a rare honor for Arkansas. There have now been just 10 players in school history land on one of the AP’s All-American teams, plus seven honorable mention selections.

A fifth-year senior who began his career at Jacksonville, Notae is the SEC’s second-leading scorer at 18.4 points per game and leads the conference with 2.2 steals per game. He also averages 4.5 rebounds and a team-high 3.7 assists.

In addition to the AP, Notae has also been named a third-team All-American by The Sporting News and an honorable mention All-American by CollegeHoopsToday.com.

Including honorable mentions, Arkansas has had a player honored by the AP in four consecutive seasons for the first time ever. The only other school with an active streak that long is Gonzaga.

Here are the AP’s complete All-American teams, followed by a list of all AP All-Americans in UA history…