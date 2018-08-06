FAYETTEVILLE – For the first time in what seems like forever, Britto Tutt is finally fully healthy.

The former junior college transfer cornerback tore his ACL two years ago in fall camp and then had a couple of meniscus tears – all on his left knee – but said Monday he’s at “120” percent and doesn’t have any more knee problems.

His newfound health has Tutt looking forward to this season more than ever before, despite running with the second-team defense.

On Friday, he turned in one of the best plays of the day when he came down with an interception while wearing boxing gloves in a one-on-one drill.

“It’s hard because being a DB, you want to put your hands on them to catch your balance and get them off balance,” Tutt said. “The boxing gloves just slip off them, so you have to be good with your feet and stay on top of them and be square.”

Tutt worked behind Ryan Pulley no the left side during spring ball, but is now backing up Chevin Calloway on the right side because the coaches want him to learn both spots.

After missing nearly all of last season with an injury, Pulley has been a leader among the cornerbacks and Tutt said he considers him not only the best defensive back in the SEC, but the best “man-to-man” corner he’s ever seen in person.

“I try to be like him or better, so he keeps me going,” Tutt said. “With me, I think too much. That’s what he’s help me with, being patient and not thinking about too much, just play.”

Here are a few other notes from Monday’s post-practice interviews…