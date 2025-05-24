Razorbacks fighting for their season after tough start in Super Regional

Karlie Davison (left) celebrates with Reagan Johnson (center) and Raigan Kramer (right) after her fifth inning home run. (Photo by Peggy Barger/Resident News Network)

Facing elimination, the Arkansas Razorbacks (43-13) will try to even the best-of-three Fayetteville Super Regional series Saturday against Ole Miss (41-18) at Bogle Park after falling short 9-7 to the Rebels in Game One. The Hogs took a hard blow in the circle before the series began as head coach Courtney Deifel woke up on Friday to the harrowing news that her top two pitchers – ace Robyn Herron and freshman Payton Burnham – had come down with an illness with their biggest game of the year a few hours from first pitch. "It is kind of bizarre because they did not eat together, I do not know if it is a bug or food poisoning," Deifel said. "Rob gave us what she had, but they can't keep anything in their system. "I liked the fight in this team today. When you show up and those were the cards that you were dealt, this team just leaned into it and fought, down to the last swing we had a chance."

Herron gutted through the first two innings but was relieved in the third after being tagged for three earned runs and two hits while walking two and striking out two. The hits kept coming for the Hogs against Reis Beuerlein, then Lexi King in the circle as the Rebels scratched six more runs across in the next two frames, including a four-spot in the third.

Needing another arm to step up, freshman Cam Harrison, who has not pitched since the regular season series finale against LSU in early May, came in and delivered four innings of one-hit ball to keep the Hogs within striking distance. It was Harrison's longest outing since going 6 2/3 against Florida on April 6. "Cam was outstanding and ready for the moment," Deifel said of the Katy, Texas, native. "She has been working and it is tough, but you just have to be ready when your name is called. She was ready today and she fought her tail off to keep us in the game."

Harrison, one of three heralded arms in the 2025 signing class, also received praise from junior second baseman Karlie Davison. "It was a big moment for her to step up for us and she looked really good," Davison said. "It was exciting to see a freshman on the biggest stage she has pitched so far have that moment." Davison was one of the offensive bright spots, finishing 2-for-3 on the day that included a two-out solo home run in the bottom of the fifth. Designated Player Courtney Day also finished 2-for-3. Junior Kailey Wyckoff got the scoring started early for the Hogs in the bottom of the first, launching a three-run homer to left center that briefly gave the Hogs a two-run advantage after getting down 1-0. After Davison scored on a wild pitch to make it a two-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh, Wyckoff was just feet away from lifting the Hogs to a walk-off triumph, but her shot to right field was caught at the warning track. The Razorbacks are now fighting for the their season for the first time all year, but Deifel has no doubt her squad can get the job done. "I felt like we were one hit away, we had some really great at-bats," Deifel said. "I have a ton of belief in this team and they have a ton of belief in themselves. If you did not think we had a chance to win then shame on you, you have not watched us close enough. "We just have to take the information we got today and be better tomorrow."

How To Watch

Who: Arkansas Razorback (43-13) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (41-18) When: Saturday, May 24 at 8 p.m. CT Where: Bogle Park – Fayetteville, Arkansas TV/Stream: ESPN2

