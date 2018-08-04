FAYETTEVILLE – Chad Morris always has an “amped up on Red Bull” persona, but the Arkansas coach had an extra pep in his step Friday.

It was the Razorbacks’ first day of fall camp and his excitement was evident when he spoke to the media after a helmets-only practice that lasted about two and a half hours on a cool August evening.

“I thought the energy level was great; everybody’s excited to be back out there and you definitely could tell it,” Morris said. “But the most important thing I saw was a lot of communication, which tells you there’s been a lot of film study, a lot of film work that’s been put in this summer during our fourth quarter phase.”

Morris added that he was pleased with the retention the players displayed about four months after 15 spring practices and the shape of the team after summer workouts.

Here are some other notes and tidbits from Day 1 of fall camp…