FAYETTEVILLE — LaDarrius Bishop’s scoop-and-score late in the fourth quarter Saturday not only put the exclamation point on a win over Colorado State, but it also meant Arkansas had accomplished something it hadn’t done in two decades.

It was the Razorbacks’ second straight game scoring that way, as Kamren Curl had a 69-yard fumble return for a touchdown against Ole Miss. The last time they had consecutive games with a scoop-and-score was in 1999.

That season, Orlando Green had a 27-yard return in a win over Louisiana-Monroe and then Kenoy Kennedy had a 41-yard return in a loss at Alabama the following week. Interestingly, those were also the second and third games of the season.

As for Bishop’s touchdown, it was the culmination of several players doing their job.

“It was unreal,” Bishop said. “Sosa (Agim) making the ball go back inside, Hayden (Henry) coming in and making the big hit and me scooping and scoring and just seeing the green grass and just running to the end zone, it felt pretty good.”

Through three weeks, Arkansas is one of seven FBS teams with multiple defensive touchdowns. Stanford and Georgia Southern also have two fumble recoveries for scores, while Utah and Michigan have a pair of pick-sixes. Nebraska and Wyoming have one of each.

Injury Updates

Most of the news on the injury front is positive, as it continues to sound like defensive Jamario Bell (knee) will return to action Saturday. Head coach Chad Morris said he was a “bit fatigued” at the end of Tuesday’s practice, but came out fine.