Instead, he attempted to throw a pass to De’Vion Warren streaking across the field between the line of scrimmage and three punt protectors. The fake failed miserably, as Auburn’s Chandler Wooten came down with it instead.

Facing a fourth-and-11 in their own territory, head coach Chad Morris sent his punt team on the field. However, Sam Loy didn’t actually punt the ball like he did the other six times he was out there.

FAYETTEVILLE — Another special teams blunder has landed Arkansas on the national highlights it would rather avoid.

This fake punt, uh, did not go as planned. pic.twitter.com/nD9ulfUZfJ

“I thought at the time we needed something to maybe get us kick started,” Morris said. “We weren't moving the chains and maybe needed something to get something going. I knew we needed a spark to get a possession somewhere.”

The way Loy threw pass made the play even less visually appealing. The punter used both hands to make a chest pass and it was a little out of Warren’s reach.

It was a play the Razorbacks have worked on at practice for several weeks.

“It was just designed to…let the rush come and just a touch pass over the top, just a little, like a basketball shot with him running underneath it, more of a screen like,” Morris said. “Didn't execute."

If that wasn’t bad enough, former running back Darren McFadden - who was in attendance to be recognized for being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame - was being interviewed on the sideline when the play happened.

The SEC Network broadcast cut back to him immediately afterward and he had his hands over his head in a look of despair.