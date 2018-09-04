FAYETTEVILLE – After scoring a couple of touchdowns in his last three games, Briston Guidry is walking around the locker room and asking his teammates if they want him to teach them how to score.

That would seem a little excessive if it wasn’t for the fact that he has done it as a defensive tackle.

“He’s walking around like, ‘I’ve scored two touchdowns. I’ve got more touchdowns than you do,’” cornerback Ryan Pulley said. “But that’s good on his part. We need those guys up front to keep making plays.”

Fellow defensive tackle Armon Watts said he has heard the chirping, as well. Guidry fell on a fumble in the end zone against Mississippi State last season and then replicated the feat in Saturday’s opener against Eastern Illinois.

“I never heard the end of it,” Watts said with a smile. “He needs to be thanking me, but he’s the luckiest guy I know.”

It was actually Watts and defensive end Jamario Bell who made the play possible. They converged on quarterback Harry Woodbery in the end zone and jarred the ball loose.

“It was crazy (because) I was picturing that play in my mind over and over for the game, and when the opportunity came, it was crazy for me,” Watts said. “I think that was big for me and I think there’s plenty more to come.”

Pool’s Performance

Head coach Chad Morris has a policy of not allowing freshmen to talk to the media until after they’ve played a game and it’s safe to say Bumper Pool has met the requirements to become the first freshman to do so.

In addition to six tackles, the freshman from Texas also recovered a fumble and returned it 60 yards, nearly scoring before getting taken down at the 5-yard line. Defensive coordinator John Chavis estimated he played about 39 snaps, which was more than expected because of Dre Greenlaw’s ankle injury.