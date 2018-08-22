FAYETTEVILLE – The fall semester of classes began Monday and the transition was evident on the practice fields for the Razorbacks on Tuesday.

Head coach Chad Morris said he knew it was coming because the first practice back after fall camp and school resumes is always a challenge.

“You could definitely tell the energy level wasn't near what it should be,” Morris said. “It wasn't to our standards. It picked up a little bit toward the end of practice, but it was nothing like it needs to be.”