FAYETTEVILLE – The first road game of the Chad Morris era will be unchartered territory for Arkansas.

The Razorbacks have played home games against Air Force and Colorado State, but Saturday will be their first time playing in the high altitude of Colorado. The Rams play in Fort Collins, which has an elevation of 5,000 feet.

It will also be Morris’ first game in Colorado, so he has talked to several coaches who have made the trip and has even reached out to Courtland Sutton, his former star wide receiver at SMU and current Denver Broncos player. Their message has been the same.

“The biggest thing is hydrate your guys,” Morris said. “You have a tendency to dehydrate in the higher altitude… We’re really not going to make a big deal out of it outside of the fact that our guys are going to make a big deal out of it outside of the fact that our guys are going to be well hydrated and going out there worrying about ourselves.”

Because they’ll start hydrating players Monday, Morris said they won’t change their travel schedule to arrive any earlier than normal.

However, the altitude could potentially force the coaches to substitute players more frequently, something offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said they have already thought out.

“We’ll do a good job as coaches trying to rotate some guys early, but to me, you have to go play the game,” Craddock said. “We like to control what we can control and we can’t control that, so we’re going to try to worry about what we can control.”

Here are a few other notes from Monday’s interviews with Morris, Craddock and defensive coordinator John Chavis…

Injury/Suspension Report

Here is the latest on several Razorbacks who have been banged up or suspended:

~LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle): After a sensational first quarter in which he racked up 10 tackles, Greenlaw suffered an ankle injury and missed the rest of the season opener. He is considered “day-to-day” and his status will likely depend on how he looks at practice, Morris said.

~DE Randy Ramsey (hamstring): Ramsey was not dressed out and watched Saturday’s game from the sideline. He is in a similar situation as Greenlaw, as Morris said he is “day-to-day.”

~OL Colton Jackson (back): Morris continues to sound optimistic about Jackson, saying he is “ahead of schedule.” Despite an original timeline that had him missing the first six games, he could return as soon as next week.

~OL Jalen Merrick (headaches): Merrick has retired from football and been placed on a medical hardship.

~TE Jeremy Patton (ankle) and TE Grayson Gunter (ankle): Both tight ends were in green no-contact jerseys in practice leading up to the game, but still played Saturday. Morris commented that Patton looked a little slow coming back from his injury.

~WR Chase Harrell (hamstring): Much like the two tight ends, Harrell had missed an extended period of time during preseason practices, but still played in Saturday’s game.

~LB Andrew Parker (hamstring): The true freshman has been dealing with hamstring tightness and was not dressed out Saturday. He watched the game from the sideline.

~OL Ryan Winkel (pectoral): Another guy originally expected to miss a lot of time, Winkel has been practicing in a green no-contact jersey. However, he is a true freshman and is a redshirt candidate.

~DB Kevin Richardson II (foot): The sixth-year senior is still out after suffering an offseason foot injury just before fall camp. The Razorbacks hope to have him back in time for SEC play.

~WR Mike Woods, DB Ryder Lucas and TE Cheyenne O’Grady (suspension): All three players were suspended last week, with the first two being punished for offseason arrests and the latter being punished for violating unspecified team rules, but the trio is back and able to play Saturday at Colorado State. Woods is the only one on the depth chart, listed as a co-backup with Harrell behind LaMichael Pettway at the 9-man receiver position.