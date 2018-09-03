FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas will be without another offensive lineman for its 2018 season.

Jalen Merrick, a backup offensive guard, has retired from football for medical reasons and will be placed on a medical hardship, head coach Chad Morris announced Monday.

Although no specific diagnosis was given, Merrick missed all of fall camp with what Morris described as recurring headaches and underwent several tests. Since then, the head coach has revealed limited details about his status, likely because of HIPAA laws.

A four-star recruit in the Class of 2015 out of New Smyrna Beach High School in Florida, Merrick chose the Razorbacks over offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and several others.