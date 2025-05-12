ProHog MLB update

The Arkansas baseball team is playing its final regular season series against Tennessee this weekend before the SEC and NCAA Tournaments kick off, but a handful of former Hogs are just getting settled into their 2025 MLB campaigns.

Below is how each have fared through the first couple of months.

LHP - Jalen Beeks - Arizona Diamondbacks

2025 Regular Season W-L ERA GP IP SO WHIP 1-0 2.11 19 21.1 21 0.94

Prairie Grove native Jalen Beeks. (Photo by Christian Peterson/Getty Images)

LF - Andrew Benintendi - Chicago White Sox

*Currently on the 10-day injured list with a calf strain.

2025 Regular Season G AB BA OPS HR RBI 24 85 .224 .698 5 12

LF - Heston Kjerstad - Baltimore Orioles

2025 Regular Season G AB BA OPS HR RBI 34 97 .206 .573 3 13

RHP - Ryne Stanek - New York Mets

2025 Regular Season W-L ERA GP IP SO WHIP 1-3 3.45 18 15.2 15 1.21

Ryne Stanek. (Photo by Photo submitted)

RHP - Trevor Stephan - Cleveland Guardians

Trevor Stephan. (Photo by Getty Images)