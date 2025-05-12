ProHog MLB update

The Arkansas baseball team is playing its final regular season series against Tennessee this weekend before the SEC and NCAA Tournaments kick off, but a handful of former Hogs are just getting settled into their 2025 MLB campaigns.
Below is how each have fared through the first couple of months.
LHP - Jalen Beeks - Arizona Diamondbacks
LF - Andrew Benintendi - Chicago White Sox
*Currently on the 10-day injured list with a calf strain.
LF - Heston Kjerstad - Baltimore Orioles
RHP - Ryne Stanek - New York Mets
RHP - Trevor Stephan - Cleveland Guardians
Stephan has not had any appearance in 2025. He is currently on the 60-day injured list.