Advertisement
Published May 12, 2025
ProHog MLB update
circle avatar
Kyle Sutherland  •  HawgBeat
Publisher

The Arkansas baseball team is playing its final regular season series against Tennessee this weekend before the SEC and NCAA Tournaments kick off, but a handful of former Hogs are just getting settled into their 2025 MLB campaigns.

Below is how each have fared through the first couple of months.

Advertisement

GET A FREE MONTH OF HAWGBEAT BY CLICKING HERE

LHP - Jalen Beeks - Arizona Diamondbacks

2025 Regular Season 
W-LERAGPIP SOWHIP

1-0

2.11

19

21.1

21

0.94

LF - Andrew Benintendi - Chicago White Sox 

*Currently on the 10-day injured list with a calf strain.

2025 Regular Season 
GABBAOPSHRRBI

24

85

.224

.698

5

12

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

LF - Heston Kjerstad - Baltimore Orioles 

2025 Regular Season 
GABBAOPSHRRBI

34

97

.206

.573

3

13

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

RHP - Ryne Stanek - New York Mets 

2025 Regular Season 
W-L ERAGPIP SOWHIP

1-3

3.45

18

15.2

15

1.21

RHP - Trevor Stephan - Cleveland Guardians 

Stephan has not had any appearance in 2025. He is currently on the 60-day injured list.

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**