Report: Some Arkansas receivers wanted change at QB after '24 season

UPDATE: Per representatives from the University of Arkansas, this report is 'extremely inaccurate'.
A standard conversation about the quickly-approaching 2025 football season took an unexpected turn on Monday's episode of the Andy & Ari On3 podcast.
The episode, titled 'The BEST bets ahead of the 2025 College Football Season', included a guest segment with Action Network's Collin Wilson, who took the talk regarding head coach Sam Pittman's job security and the challenging schedule to QB1 being the reason some members of the wide receiver room from last fall split for different opportunities.
Wilson, who later in the interview declared the Razorbacks as "my team" and has both a BA and Master's degree in Science Computer Engineering from the University of Arkansas, per his profile, claimed Pittman and his OC were given an ultimatum.
"I think what people don't know about this team is the wide receiver unit came to Bobby Petrino and Sam Pittman after the season and said Taylen Green has got to go or we're out of here," Wilson said. "That might be breaking news to everybody, but this is what happened. Isaiah Sategna went to OU, Luke Hasz left, he was never getting any balls, and went to Ole Miss.
"All in all, Taylen Green has not been able to adopt the RPO and make the correct decisions, and his accuracy left some wide receivers hanging out to dry. That has all got to get cleared up, and now he has a new stable of wide receivers."
Wilson also pulled no punches in his analysis of this upcoming season's wide receivers.
"Spring practice, there's a ton of questions here," he continued. "They have identified some slot receivers, they have nobody at wideout whatsoever, and then Pittman just came out two weeks ago talking about the desperate need for safeties and corners to shore up the secondary. That is a really bad statement to be making, like, the last week of April."
In total, the Razorbacks currently have 14 scholarship wide receivers that are expected to be on the roster, and virtually every one of them will be a new face to Razorback fans. Bentonville native CJ Brown, a true sophomore, is the team's leading returning wide receiver after catching five passes for 62 yards in 2024.