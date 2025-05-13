Report: Some Arkansas receivers wanted change at QB after '24 season

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green during spring practice. (Photo by Arkansas Athletics)

UPDATE: Per representatives from the University of Arkansas, this report is 'extremely inaccurate'.

A standard conversation about the quickly-approaching 2025 football season took an unexpected turn on Monday's episode of the Andy & Ari On3 podcast.

The episode, titled 'The BEST bets ahead of the 2025 College Football Season', included a guest segment with Action Network's Collin Wilson, who took the talk regarding head coach Sam Pittman's job security and the challenging schedule to QB1 being the reason some members of the wide receiver room from last fall split for different opportunities.

Wilson, who later in the interview declared the Razorbacks as "my team" and has both a BA and Master's degree in Science Computer Engineering from the University of Arkansas, per his profile, claimed Pittman and his OC were given an ultimatum.

"I think what people don't know about this team is the wide receiver unit came to Bobby Petrino and Sam Pittman after the season and said Taylen Green has got to go or we're out of here," Wilson said. "That might be breaking news to everybody, but this is what happened. Isaiah Sategna went to OU, Luke Hasz left, he was never getting any balls, and went to Ole Miss. "All in all, Taylen Green has not been able to adopt the RPO and make the correct decisions, and his accuracy left some wide receivers hanging out to dry. That has all got to get cleared up, and now he has a new stable of wide receivers."