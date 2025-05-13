UofA: Report claiming some WRs wanted Green gone 'extremely inaccurate'

Sources within the University of Arkansas have confirmed with HawgBeat that the claim made by Action Network's Collin Wilson on Monday's episode of the Andy & Ari On3 podcast that some wide receivers wanted quarterback Taylen Green gone following the 2024 season is "extremely inaccurate."

"I think what people don't know about this team is the wide receiver unit came to Bobby Petrino and Sam Pittman after the season and said Taylen Green has got to go or we're out of here. That might be breaking news to everybody, but this is what happened. Isaiah Sategna went to OU, Luke Hasz left, he was never getting any balls, and went to Ole Miss."