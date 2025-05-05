Arkansas' receiver outlook after latest addition

Wide receivers coach Ronnie Fouch have added five wide receivers out of the transfer portal during the offseason.

The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up another transfer portal commitment at a key position on Sunday evening, adding wide receiver Jalen Brown from Florida State. The 6-foot-1, 174-pound redshirt sophomore-to-be is the second former Seminole to sign with the program in this class along with quarterback Trever Jackson, who gave his pledge to the Hogs on April 24. Brown initially signed with LSU out of high school as a four-star prospect and one of the nation's Top 100 players before making his way to Tallahassee.

Brown's addition will make it 14 scholarship receivers on the current roster for a room that will have the most new faces of any offensive group after it was depleted by graduation and, of course, players hitting the portal. The Hogs have also added O'Mega Blake, Ismael Cisse, Pine Bluff alumnus Courtney Crutchfield, Andy Jean, Kam Shanks and Raylen Sharpe at wideout.

2024 leading receiver Andrew Armstrong inked a free agent deal with the Miami Dolphins, Isaac TeSlaa was picked 70th overall in the recent NFL Draft, while Isaiah Sategna and Luke Hasz both stayed in the SECm signing with Oklahoma and Ole Miss, respectively. With indications that Jordan Anthony (8 receptions, 111 yards, 1 touchdown in 2024) will focus on track and field, if Arkansas started the season today their leading receiver would actually be Rodney Hill, a running back, who hauled in eight receptions for 68 yards. Wide receiver CJ Brown, a Bentonville native, finished right behind him with five receptions for 62 yards.

While Brown may not fit the "elite big man" role that Arkansas coach Sam Pittman mentioned during spring practice that the team was looking for, Brown is still a deep threat with exceptional speed. He was clocked at 10.6 in the 100-meter dash during his high school tenure at Gulliver Prep (Fla.).

Listed below is how the 2025 receiving corps finished numbers-wise during their 2024 seasons.

