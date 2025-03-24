Razorbacks still eyeing receiver help in transfer portal

A transfer wide receiver reported an Arkansas football offer last week, showing that the Razorbacks aren't finished adding at the position ahead of the 2025 season.
Redshirt senior Campbell grad-transfer pass-catcher Sincere Brown posted his offer from the Hogs on March 19, and he's also publicized offers from West Virginia, California, North Carolina, Utah, Louisville, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, Michigan, Colorado, USF, Kentucky and Maryland.
Standing at 6-foot-5, 190-pounds, the All-CAA First-Teamer caught 61 passes for 1,028 yards (16.9 AVG) with 12 touchdowns for the Camels in 2024. Brown recorded five 100+ yard performances, including a season-high 150 yards (and two scores) against North Carolina A&T on Oct. 26.
Against Conference USA opponent Liberty — which finished with an 8-4 overall record — Brown made five catches for 126 yards and a touchdown. He also made his longest reception of the year (74 yards) against the Flames.
The Charleston, South Carolina, native first signed with USF out of First Baptist High School as a two-star prospect in the class of 2020. Brown saw action in 10 games over three seasons with the Bulls and only made one catch for 19 yards in that span.
So, what does this mean for Arkansas' wide receiver unit? For one, it shows that coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino are still looking for a one-on-one, contested-catch receiving threat.
The Hogs added transfers O'Mega Blake (6-foot-2), Courtney Crutchfield (6-foot-2), Ismael Cisse (6-foot-0), Raylen Sharpe (5-foot-9) and Kam Shanks (5-foot-8) during the winter portal window, so there's no wonder Arkansas still wants a bigger body type for quarterback Taylen Green to throw to.
"We need that elite big-man, whether Blake takes that, (Monte) Harrison takes that, but we need that elite, physical, one-on-one presence guy," Pittman said March 20. "I believe they're on the team, they just got to show up for us. I believe they will."
Not much time has passed since Pittman made these comments, but if the coaching staff has its eyes set on someone like Brown (or others), it must not be satisfied with the ability of any wide receiver on campus to be that "elite, physical, one-on-one presence guy."
We'll see if Brown reciprocates Arkansas' interest in him, but one thing is apparent: the Razorbacks still want help with the position in the spring transfer portal window.