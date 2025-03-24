Razorbacks still eyeing receiver help in transfer portal

A transfer wide receiver reported an Arkansas football offer last week, showing that the Razorbacks aren't finished adding at the position ahead of the 2025 season.

Redshirt senior Campbell grad-transfer pass-catcher Sincere Brown posted his offer from the Hogs on March 19, and he's also publicized offers from West Virginia, California, North Carolina, Utah, Louisville, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, Michigan, Colorado, USF, Kentucky and Maryland.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 190-pounds, the All-CAA First-Teamer caught 61 passes for 1,028 yards (16.9 AVG) with 12 touchdowns for the Camels in 2024. Brown recorded five 100+ yard performances, including a season-high 150 yards (and two scores) against North Carolina A&T on Oct. 26.

Against Conference USA opponent Liberty — which finished with an 8-4 overall record — Brown made five catches for 126 yards and a touchdown. He also made his longest reception of the year (74 yards) against the Flames.

The Charleston, South Carolina, native first signed with USF out of First Baptist High School as a two-star prospect in the class of 2020. Brown saw action in 10 games over three seasons with the Bulls and only made one catch for 19 yards in that span.