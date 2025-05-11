Advertisement
Published May 11, 2025
WATCH: Dave Van Horn, postgame - Arkansas 7, LSU 4
Kyle Sutherland  •  HawgBeat
Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn's postgame press conference after the Razorbacks defeated LSU 7-4 in Game Three at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

