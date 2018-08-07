FAYETTEVILLE – The special teams concerns coming out of the Red-White game back in April seem to have carried over into fall camp.

Both of Arkansas’ kickers failed to convert 47-yard field goals during the 20 minutes of practice open to the media Tuesday, with Connor Limpert missing wide left and Preston Stafford missing wide right.

Head coach Chad Morris is still optimistic about the situation, though.

“It was a no-rush period, that was what was disappointing, but again, those guys will continue to work on it,” Morris said. “It’s not a concern right now.”

Limpert took over as the Razorbacks’ starting kicker a few weeks into last season and made 8 of 9 field goals, including a game-winner against Ole Miss. However, he was inconsistent in the spring, culminating with an awful spring game performance in which he had a kickoff out of bounds, missed a 33-yard field goal and barely made his extra-point attempts.

His competition in the spring was Christopher Lopez, but he was left off the 110-man roster and replaced with Preston Stafford from Catholic High in Baton Rouge, La.

Morris said the Razorbacks put in the situational stuff for their punt game Tuesday and that Blake Johnson and Reid Bauer did well.

“We actually got in some, not necessarily live punting work, but against some rush today,” Morris said. “It was good to see both Blake and Reid. I thought we did some good things there.”

The key, Morris added, will be seeing how they perform in live work with players rushing them – something they’ll do later in the week.

Here are a few other tidbits from Tuesday’s practice…