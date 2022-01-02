Notebook: Life after Burks, record book update, attendance, more

TAMPA, Fla. — Replacing arguably the greatest wide receiver in school history is no easy task, but Arkansas fans likely don’t feel any better about the situation after Saturday.

In their first game without projected first-round pick Treylon Burks, the Razorbacks managed just 90 yards through the air. However, they ran the ball effectively and didn’t need to throw much on their way to a 24-10 win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl.

“It just wasn't one of those days,” head coach Sam Pittman said. “We felt like coming into the game that we were going to feature KJ and our running backs and our offensive line. … We didn't seem to have a problem out there at wideout. We elected not to throw it as much as we normally do.”

Uncertainty still surrounds the position moving forward, especially considering half of quarterback KJ Jefferson’s 14 completions were to super seniors who have exhausted their eligibility.

Wide receivers De’Vion Warren and Tyson Morris each caught three passes, for 33 and 24 yards, respectively, while tight end Blake Kern hauled in an 8-yard reception.

The only other wide receivers to catch a pass Saturday were Florida State transfer Warren Thompson and true freshman Bryce Stephens - and neither of them had a particularly inspiring performance.

Having previously flashed his speed as a punt returner, Stephens caught three short passes for a total of five yards. He fumbled one, which was luckily recovered by Morris, and bobbled another before securing it.

Thompson had an especially disappointing performance. On Arkansas’ opening drive of the game, the redshirt junior got open in the back of the end zone, but waited for Jefferson’s pass to get to him instead of trying to meet the ball. That allowed Ji’Ayer Brown to jump in front of it for an interception.

Later in the quarter, he made his lone reception of the game and gained 12 yards, but he showed poor field awareness when he ran backwards instead of falling forward for a first down. To cap it all off, the Razorbacks ran a double-pass with him and Thompson tried to force a throw that wasn’t there and ended up throwing it directly to Brown for an interception that prevented Arkansas from potentially getting a field goal in the closing seconds of the half.

Although he played, true freshman Ketron Jackson Jr. - coming off a multi-catch performance in the regular-season finale against Missouri - was not targeted with a single pass.

The Razorbacks are probably counting on Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood living up to his potential as the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 4 overall recruit in the Class of 2019, as well as help from the incoming trio of signees - Isaiah Satenga, Quincey McAdoo and Sam Mbake.

Here are a few other notes, tidbits and stats from Arkansas’ win over Penn State…

WR Passing

If the interception thrown by Thompson felt familiar, it’s because Arkansas has tried numerous trick plays that involve a wide receiver throwing a pass and almost none of them work.

Thompson did manage to complete a 27-yard pass to Burks against Texas A&M earlier this season, but the Razorbacks are now just 1 of 11 passing with three interceptions on those plays the last two years.

Other receivers to attempt a pass in the 2020 and 2021 seasons include Burks and Warren.