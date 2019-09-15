FAYETTEVILLE — Colorado State finally kept Arkansas out of the end zone on its fourth drive Saturday, but it still cashed in three points thanks to the leg of Connor Limpert.

After a shaky showing at Ole Miss last week, the senior booted a 54-yarder through the uprights with plenty of room to spare in the first quarter of the Razorbacks’ 55-34 win over the Rams. It is tied for the ninth-longest field goal in UA history.

“That kick probably would have went from 65,” head coach Chad Morris said. “When that kick came off his foot, it was a rocket. It was great to see him respond after missing one last week.”

Limpert also made a 55-yard field goal last season against Vanderbilt. He is just the third Arkansas player with multiple successful kicks of at least 54 yards, joining All-Americans Steve Little and Kendall Trainor.

Including a chip-shot from 22 yards in the second quarter, Limpert has made 82.1 percent of his career attempts, which still ranks ahead of Zach Hocker’s 77.2 percent for the best mark in school history.

Injury Updates

Three of Arkansas’ starters left the game at various points due to injuries. The most significant of which appears to be starting weak-side linebacker Bumper Pool.

The sophomore was seen jogging to the locker room early in the second quarter after playing just 16 snaps and didn’t reemerge until the second half, when he was in street clothes with his left arm in a sling.