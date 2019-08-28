FAYETTEVILLE — Every start to a season comes with the usual excitement and jitters, but this year is different for Jarques McClellion.

When the redshirt sophomore cornerback takes the field against Portland State at 3 p.m. Saturday (SECN), he’ll do so wearing a new jersey number. McClellion ditched No. 24 and will instead don No. 4.

The switch was made to honor his cousin, Greg Bryant, who was murdered while home for Mother’s Day three years ago. A five-star running back out of Florida, he signed with Notre Dame in the Class of 2013.

It is obvious that McClellion had a close relationship with Bryant.

“I always have confidence and always act cocky, play around, but I get that from him,” McClellion said. “He always told me to have soul and have confidence, so that’s what I’m going to do. He’s going to live through me.”

McClellion is the Razorbacks’ most experienced cornerback, starting nine games and notching seven pass breakups last season.

Injury Updates