FAYETTEVILLE – After a starting the week with a couple of practices in full pads, Arkansas took a step back from a physical aspect Wednesday and focused more on the mental side of the game.

In what the Razorbacks call “Class on Grass,” they worked on a lot of situational and special teams stuff and added two more end-of-game situations while wearing no pads or helmets.

“We come out here and walk through some plays, go through different situations and then after that we go through our recovery, like yoga and stuff and we just got out of the cold tub,” offensive lineman Johnny Gibson Jr. said. “Meetings will be a little longer than normal practice days, just try to get as much as we can learning wise.”

Practice was a little shorter, allowing the players to really hone in on all of the situations and commit them to memory. Quarterback Ty Storey said he thinks the team has benefitted from those type of walk-through practices.

“I feel like we’ve touched on almost all the situations we can already and we haven’t even gotten into a game week,” Storey said. “So it’s been really good to see that and kind of know where we’re at as a team.”

Here are a few other notes from Wednesday…