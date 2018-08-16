FAYETTEVILLE – The first fall camp of the Chad Morris era comes to a close with another scrimmage Saturday.

Before Arkansas’ players resume class next week, they’ll hit the field inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium and focus on a different area of the game than the previous weekend.

“We’ll probably throw the ball a little bit more in this scrimmage than we did the last scrimmage,” Morris said. “Usually your first scrimmage is more run-oriented. Our second scrimmage tends to be a little bit more pass-oriented.”

The goal is to see which wide receivers and defensive backs emerge as playmakers, something the coaching staff has yet to see – particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

Several players have flashed, but have yet to display the consistency Morris is looking for out of them. One guy Morris specifically mentioned Thursday was true freshman Mike Woods, who had a subpar showing in the first scrimmage after missing some practice time the week leading up to it because of hamstring tightness. He is fully healthy now.

“He’s had a great practice this week,” Morris said. “The challenge to him is consistency. But Mike is a guy that we’re expecting a lot of great things out of.”

Morris also said the Razorbacks will work on a few other situational things and continue working on their tackling, another constant focus.

Cornerback Ryan Pulley has had an “outstanding” camp, so he will probably be limited in the scrimmage in order to get other players more reps.

Here are a few other notes from Thursday…