FAYETTEVILLE – There is finally a timetable for when Arkansas will name a starting quarterback. Kind of.

Speaking to the media Saturday following the second scrimmage of fall camp, head coach Chad Morris said he hopes to name either Ty Storey or Cole Kelley as the No. 1 guy by the end of next week or the beginning of the following week.

There is no specific date and time for an announcement, but it sounds like it’ll come seven days or less before the Sept. 1 season opener against Eastern Illinois.

“We’re going to go up there and evaluate and sit down and talk and kind of go back and look and visit and have discussions and see how this week goes,” Morris said. “I really don’t have like a, ‘I have to have it done by Friday at 2 o’clock.’ I haven’t done that.”

In the most recent scrimmage, Kelley started and was followed by Storey – the reverse of the last scrimmage – but they each played equal reps with the first- and second-team offense.

Neither Morris nor offensive coordinator Joe Craddock revealed any statistics from Saturday. However, Craddock said Storey threw a couple of interceptions, albeit one came on a fourth-and-long overtime situation.

The first-year head coach said he wants to have a starter for the Razorbacks’ game week preparation so the team knows who the guy is, but he also didn’t rule out multiple guys taking snaps against the Panthers.

“I also want whoever we name to know that look, they may take the first snap, but somebody else may play, too,” Morris said. “Until we’re actually out there and you see the crowd around, the officials out there, everything is live at that point, that’s when we’re really going to know.”

Here are a few other notes from Saturday’s interviews after the scrimmage, which was closed to the media…