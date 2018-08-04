FAYETTEVILLE – It would be far from ideal, but Arkansas already has enough of its offense installed to get through its entire 12-game slate, according to Chad Morris.

Known for his offensive prowess, the Razorbacks’ coach is bringing with him a completely different offense than the one ran by the previous staff. Although there have been some expected growing pains, Morris said he feels good about where they are.

“You can almost run an entire season with what we’ve got in right now,” Morris said. “Still a long way from being great, but they’re understanding.”

One reason the installation is going so well is because the players have displayed a high retention rate. They are able to quickly pick up the reinstallation of what they put in on Day 1 and 2 of spring ball and go more in depth on the stuff they are adding in fall camp.

The Razorbacks are digesting quite a bit and that’s by design. Eventually they’ll start narrowing the playbook down, but “right now’s not the time to pull back,” Morris said.

A lot of what actually stays in the playbook for the 2018 season will depend on the personnel, particularly who wins the starting quarterback job. Morris pointed to the zone read plays as an example.

“Maybe you have a quarterback that’s starting for you that’s not the best runner,” Morris said. “Well, then we don’t need to ask (for) his read after the pull (to be) a run. His next (read) needs to be a throw.

“Now maybe we have a guy that starts for us that’s really good at running the football. Then we want him, as he makes that pull, to have more of an option to run it before he throws it.”

Here are a few other notes from Saturday…