FAYETTEVILLE — For a brief moment Saturday afternoon, Arkansas looked like it belonged on the same field as No. 1 Alabama.

Late in the first quarter, with the scored tied 3-3, the Razorbacks actually stopped the Crimson Tide on fourth down to get the ball back with an opportunity to take the lead.

However, the moment was fleeting. A couple of false starts put Arkansas behind the chains in a three-and-out and DeVonta Smith returned the ensuing punt 84 yards for a touchdown. It was the result of a poorly placed 42-yard punt by Reid Bauer.

“We kicked it to the middle of the field and gave them both directions to go,” head coach Sam Pittman said. “We were trying to pin him on the sideline and the ball went to the middle of the field. Nobody touched him.”

Not including the blocked punt recovered in the end zone by Auburn earlier this year, it was the first time an Arkansas opponent had returned a punt for a touchdown since North Texas’ infamous fake fair catch play in 2018. It also gave Alabama a 10-3 lead.

Less than 11 minutes of game time later, it was 31-3 and the rout was well underway, as the Crimson Tide were able to cruise to a 52-3 victory at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in their final tuneup before next week’s SEC Championship Game against Florida.

Another Targeting Foul

For the third time this season, an Arkansas player was disqualified because of a targeting penalty.

Even though this one was against linebacker Hayden Henry, it still hurt safety Jalen Catalon, who was called for the first two targeting fouls of the season.

It appeared Catalon had an interceptions in the end zone with a 43-yard return, but the play did not count because Henry led with the crown of his helmet while hitting Mac Jones just as he threw the ball.

“I just saw a guy running across,” Catalon said. “I knew he was scrambling, so I just used my scrambling rules and I followed him in. He threw it and I just jumped it.”

Not only did the Crimson Tide score on the next play to make it 45-3, but the penalty also erased what would have been the fourth interception of the year for Catalon. No Arkansas player has made that many interceptions in a season since Tramain Thomas had five in 2011.

Because the penalty happened in the second half, Henry will be suspended for the first half of the Razorbacks’ bowl game.