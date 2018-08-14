FAYETTEVILLE -- When he spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon, Chad Morris was a much happier man than when he was yelling at his team the previous morning.

The first-year head coach said he knew a day would come that his players would begin practice with low energy and it finally happened Monday. After a tongue-lashing and some up-downs, though, the Razorbacks finished better than they started.

"It was evident when they came out of the locker room," Morris said. "But that's not our style. That's not what we're about, so I challenged them really hard yesterday through practice."

Practice ended up being a little bit longer than what he normally likes, as players came into the interview room about 30 minutes late, but Morris said he was going to get 22 good periods in, even if it took six hours.

Not only did Arkansas bounce back with a much better day Tuesday, but Morris finally got his wish with adverse weather conditions. He has said multiple times that he wanted it to be as hot as it could be or rain as hard as possible. Even after the Red-White game in the spring, he said he wished it snowed more and was colder.

"I guess the only disappointment was it let up on us right there at the end," Morris said Tuesday. "I was wishing it would rain a little harder and little longer, but the guys responded."

Interestingly, Tuesday's practice - Day 10 of fall camp - has been scripted as a heavy wet ball day since the schedule was made in late May or early June.

In fact, Morris said he planned way back then to end the day with a scenario that included Arkansas' offense being up seven with 1:52 on the clock, on its own 20-yard line and with the defense having two timeouts, all in a driving rainstorm.

He was pleased with the ball security by centers, quarterbacks and running backs, but also acknowledged that they do wet ball work every day during inside drill.

"Any time you can put them in those type of situations and conditions and see how they respond, that's what it's about," Morris said. "You couldn't have scripted a better day today."