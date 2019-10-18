News More News
Notebook: Sills chosen by teammates, personnel for UALR, Bailey banged up

Desi Sills was one of Arkansas' two player representatives at SEC Media Day this week.
(Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer
FAYETTEVILLE — It wasn’t hard for Eric Musselman to pick one of Arkansas’ player representatives for this week’s SEC Media Day.

The first-year coach knew he was taking guard Isaiah Joe to the event in Birmingham, Ala., because of his excellent freshman season that included making a school-record - and tying the SEC freshman record - with 113 three-pointers.

Figuring out the second player was more difficult and he ultimately left the decision up the team. Although graduate transfers Jeantal Cylla and Jimmy Whitt Jr. received some votes, Desi Sills got the nod.

“But at the end of the day, Desi kind of had more feedback from his teammates that he was deserving,” Musselman said. “A lot of that is because of the work that he’s put in.”

Musselman said Sills was very appreciating of getting to go, thanking him several times while on the plane to Birmingham. However, he told the Jonesboro product that he should thank his teammates instead.

Despite both players being sophomores, Musselman said they did a good job in their first time at the event.

“I think that any time you can bring two sophomores, (it’s) pretty special at their age to be able to go through that,” Musselman said. “A lot of times, those type of things are reserved, like seniors are kind of the guys that go.”

