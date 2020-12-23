FAYETTEVILLE — Jalen Tate appeared to reaggravate an ankle injury during the second half of Arkansas’ win over Abilene Christian on Tuesday.

The Razorbacks’ starting point guard was slow to get up after being fouled and eventually hopped to the bench on one leg. He appeared to be stretching it out with the trainers and on his own with a rubber band.

The injury happened with 10:46 left in the game and Arkansas was up by 15. Interim head coach David Patrick said he was told Tate could return to the game if he had to, but it never got closer than a nine-point margin and the Razorbacks won comfortably, 85-72.

Instead of risking it, Patrick turned the point guard duties over to JD Notae the rest of the way and Tate remained on the bench.

“If that thing had gotten any closer, I might have tried to sub him back in,” Patrick said. “But I think it’s just a sprained ankle and he’ll be ready to go when we get back to practice on the 26th.”

Tate originally rolled his ankle against UCA on Dec. 12, but was able to return to the floor. Following the game, head coach Eric Musselman revealed he was also dealing with an injury to his non-shooting hand that required him wearing a stint.

It was expected that Tate would get some time off to get healthy during the eight-day break between that game and the Oral Roberts game Sunday, but Musselman said he didn’t miss any practice time.

Desi the Anchor

During the first half Tuesday, the Razorbacks leaned on veteran guard Desi Sills.

The junior from Jonesboro was fearless in attacking the basket early and often, getting layups and drawing fouls to get to the free throw line. The result was 16 points in the game’s first 20 minutes.

Patrick referred to Sills as the team’s “anchor” during his postgame radio interview, as he was vital to Arkansas getting off to a much better start than it had the previous two games.