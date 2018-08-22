FAYETTEVILLE – Following Wednesday’s practice, coordinators Joe Craddock and John Chavis and a few players met with the media. Here are a few tidbits from what they had to say…

~One of the highlights from Saturday’s scrimmage was a 99-yard touchdown by Jordan Jones, but there were conflicting reports about whether or not it counted. He said Wednesday that he thinks it counted, even though the coaches blew the whistle a little early. Jones beat Montaric Brown on an option route that he decided to go deep on and Ty Storey put the ball on the money.