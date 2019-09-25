FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will be down to its third kickoff returner against No. 23 Texas A&M.

Wide receiver De’Vion Warren is the Razorbacks’ second-most prolific returner behind only Felix Jones with a career average of 26.6 yards, but sustained a concussion in the loss to San Jose State. The same thing happened to running back Chase Hayden, their No. 2 kickoff returner, later in the game.

In their absence, redshirt freshman walk-on defensive back Nathan Parodi fielded kicks and could potentially have that role again for Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN because neither are expected to make the trip.

“Nathan does a really good job,” Morris said. “He’s really consistent catching the football. That’s the thing that’s obviously important.”

However, the Razorbacks experimented with running back T.J. Hammonds - who is returning from a four-game suspension - catching kickoffs at practice Wednesday, as well as running back A’Montae Spivey and wide receiver Tyson Morris.

Parodi found himself fielding punts against San Jose State, too. Primary punt returner Treylon Burks missed the game with a concussion, leading to Warren starting at the position before getting hurt.

Although Burks is expected to return to action and resume those duties against the Aggies, Hammonds and wide receiver Mike Woods were spotted catching punts at Tuesday’s practice.

Other Injury Updates

Wide receiver has been a thin position since preseason injuries to Deon Stewart (torn ACL) and Jordan Jones (high ankle sprain) that required surgery, but it’s been even more pronounced recently.