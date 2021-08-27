Notebook: Using two QBs, OL/DL depth, TE situation, more

FAYETTEVILLE — There is no quarterback battle at Arkansas, but that doesn’t mean it won’t use two quarterbacks at times this season.

Despite KJ Jefferson being the clear starter, head coach Sam Pittman said he’d be open to also giving backup Malik Hornsby some reps in the normal flow of the game.

“Malik certainly brings some similarities, but (also) some speed, when he's in the game,” Pittman said. “I think he's a good pocket passer, but we can roll with him. Hopefully he gets to the outside and has two options — run or throw. He's a very good runner.”

Listed at 180 pounds, Hornsby is much smaller than the 245-pound Jefferson and has consistently been praised throughout camp for what he can do with his legs.

Wide receiver Jaquayln Crawford said he’s “electric” in the open field, while defensive end Zach Williams described him as “a fast little bugger” capable of putting you “in a blender.”

As a true freshman, Hornsby got only one chance to showcase his abilities on the field and it didn’t go particularly well. Taking over the offense near the goal line at Auburn, he ran the ball twice - losing two yards on the first play and gaining one on the second, leading to a field goal attempt.

Based on reports out of camp and comments by Pittman, offensive coordinator Kendall Briles and his teammates, it sounds like Hornsby will be better prepared if he takes the field in 2021.

“Certainly if we didn't think he could score, we wouldn't have done it, but in hindsight you look and go, ‘Well, he probably wasn't ready for that,’” Pittman said. “He's ready for some situations like that.”

Fall Camp Recap

Although school started Monday, the Razorbacks still had three camp-like practices to start the week. Wednesday was the final day of what you’d probably consider “fall camp” and Pittman sounds like he’s pleased with what they got accomplished - for the most part - during that time.

However, the offense apparently hit a wall sometime during the back half of camp before getting back on track down the stretch.

“We went probably practice maybe 10 through 12 where I was disappointed in our execution on offense,” Pittman said. “I didn't think we were urgent enough in our demeanor. We certainly picked that up.”