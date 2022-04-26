Now bigger, Knox gives Hogs versatile weapon at TE

FAYETTEVILLE — In today’s era of the transfer portal, most heralded recruits who see their production drop off significantly under a new coaching staff don’t stick around very long.

If they do stay put, a position change is typically the kiss of death. That hasn’t been the case for Trey Knox at Arkansas, though.

After a solid freshman season in 2019, during which he put up similar numbers as Treylon Burks, the former four-star recruit’s playing time dwindled with Sam Pittman at the helm in 2020.

Instead of hitting the transfer portal, Knox stayed at Arkansas and put his head down. With no clear path to the field at receiver, he approached the coaches about converting to tight end after the first game of the season and has fully bought in to the switch.

“The transition has been very very fun,” Knox said. “I love playing tight end. I think I can make a lot of money playing tight end. So I've been having my fun with it and just gonna see what it does this next season.”

Injuries have held him back so far, but Knox has flashed potential at his new position.

He played just 36 offensive snaps over Arkansas’ first five games last season before being on the field for 58 and catching some critical passes in a shootout loss at Ole Miss.