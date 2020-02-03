JORDAN BURCH - South Carolina

Despite committing to South Carolina in December, five-star defensive end Jordan Burch did not sign with the Gamecocks and speculation about where he could end up persists. Including Burch, South Carolina has two five-stars in 2020 after only landing one five-star since Jadaveon Clowney.

Yet, the Gamecocks' class only ranks ninth in the SEC to start the week. Ole Miss and Arkansas are currently ranked behind South Carolina, but both are expected to close strong. If Burch gets away to LSU or another school, the Gamecocks may not finish among the top 10 classes in their conference.

ALFRED COLLINS - Texas

There are various reasons a prospect could be a “must-get” for a certain program, and protecting home turf is one of those reasons. Texas is in a battle with Oklahoma and Alabama for in-state Rivals250 defensive lineman Alfred Collins. Tom Herman definitely does not want to let a talent like Collins go to their Big 12 rival to the north, but winning against a recruiting power like Alabama and keeping the Crimson Tide from gaining a stronger foothold in your state is also important. Texas has just two defensive linemen signed in 2020, so adding a versatile talent like Collins is also important to address roster needs.

MICHAEL DRENNEN - USC

Clay Helton got another year as head coach at USC, but that has not helped recruiting as questions about his long-term job security still remain. The Trojans probably have four more scholarships to use in this 2020 class, but few viable options remain.

One that does, however, is Ohio four-star running back Michael Drennen II. USC has made Drennen a priority over the last couple months and they are in a two-team battle with Kentucky to secure his services. This USC class is ranked dead last in the Pac-12, and it needs a player like Drennen to help shine a glimmer of light heading into the off-season.

MALIK HORNSBY - Arkansas

Sound recruiting strategy is to make sure you sign a quarterback in each class because of the importance of the position and relatively low numbers you can keep on scholarship compared to other positions. That is especially true for a first-year head coach, and Arkansas’ Sam Pittman has his eyes on Texas signal caller Malik Hornsby. The Razorbacks' chances improved when Hornsby cancelled a planned official visit to Baylor this past weekend, but Texas A&M and Purdue still remain as contenders. Arkansas was able to land former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks in the transfer market, but Franks has just one year of eligibility remaining and Hornsby would secure the position for the future.

MCKINNLEY JACKSON - Alabama

There are few recruiting feuds as intense as Alabama-LSU, and that intensity will only increase in the wake of the Tigers' National Championship last month. Alabama does not want to give any more ground to their SEC West foe, and securing Rivals100 defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson instead of seeing him go to LSU would be a big win under the circumstances.

This is not a two-team race, however, as Texas A&M hosted Jackson for an official visit this past weekend and the home-state Mississippi Rebels are trying to push late with new head coach Lane Kiffin. If Jackson goes with Alabama, though, it will be especially satisfying for Nick Saban to beat out LSU.

BRODERICK JONES - Georgia

Five-star offensive tackle Broderick Jones is the highest ranked prospect left unsigned in the 2020 class. He is also the longest-tenured commitment for Georgia, but opted to take his process out to the Late Signing Period after Pittman took the Arkansas head coaching job.

Jones officially visited Tennessee and Illinois this month, but bypassed a planned Auburn official visit this weekend. Georgia enters the week with the No. 1 ranked recruiting class, but that total includes Jones. The Bulldogs will need to sign the five-star offensive tackle if they are to win their third straight team rankings title.

AVANTAE WILLIAMS - Florida