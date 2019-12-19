Day one of the Early Signing Period has come and gone, and like always, there were prospects that flipped from one program to another. Based on the early count, it looks like at least 80 percent of the 2020 class signed Wednesday. So who were the high profile prospects that entered the day committed to one school, then switched to another when it came time to sign? We profile 10 that created major buzz on Wednesday.

RAKIM JARRETT - LSU to Maryland

Well, this one takes the cake. Not only is it the flip of the day, but the story of the day. Jarrett was rumored to be a possible flip to Alabama, but not many, if any were talking about the Terps as a threat to the Tigers. This is a playmaker that Mike Locksley can build and recruit around. Jarrett is the No. 21 prospect in the country and is now the face of this Maryland class.

JASE MCCLELLAN - Oklahoma to Alabama

After being committed to Oklahoma for two and half years, McClellan went away from the Sooners and inked with the Crimson Tide. McClellan took an official visit to Alabama when it hosted LSU and the visit went well, but not many expected it to end up like this. He is also Alabama’s third running back in this class, so that surprised some as well. It is a big loss for Lincoln Riley and a big win for Nick Saban.

JERMAINE BURTON - LSU to Georgia

This one got a little wild over the last 48 hours. Burton snuck into Athens for an official visit last weekend after attending a game at Georgia late in the season. There was some real buzz around the flip Sunday into Monday, then on Tuesday it looked like LSU weathered the storm. Move to Wednesday, the most important day, and Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs surged back to the top to steal the four-star wide receiver from Ed Orgeron and the Tigers.

JIMMY HOLIDAY - TCU to Tennessee

Holiday played things as close to the vest as he could, but the chatter has been out there for a couple of weeks that a change would be made on Signing Day. Florida State offered as soon as Mike Norvell took over as head coach, and the Seminoles were considered, but Tennessee for months had been considered the biggest threat to TCU. Holiday was recruited by some as an athlete, and Holiday knew there was a chance he could end up at wide receiver in Fort Worth, so once the Vols assured him he would have a great shot as a signal caller, it was done.

KHARI COLEMAN - Kansas to TCU

If you checked the pulse of this race a week ago, all signs pointed to Tennessee being the school that flipped Coleman, but leading up to National Signing Day, more chatter surrounded TCU and it was the Horned Frogs who signed the Louisiana edge rusher. He was a definite take for the Vols, Kansas worked hard to keep him, but Gary Patterson’s program won out.

MALCOLM GREEN - LSU to Clemson

At the start of the week, it looked like LSU could challenge for the top class in the country, but as Wednesday progressed, the Tigers continued to drop in the rankings due to decommitments and prospects to other schools. Green got it started early in the day when he changed his commitment to Clemson. This did not come as a shock, but it still somewhat surprising due to the comfort level Green seemed to have the staff in Baton Rouge. ]

ROMELLO HEIGHT - Miami to Auburn

This one was quiet. Not too many knew to expect this one unless you were extremely tied in at Auburn or to the Height camp. He quietly visited the Plains over the weekend, one day after saying his was locking his recruitment down on social media. Was he ever truly locked in with Miami? This one really stings in Coral Gables because most down that way were caught off guard when this happened Wednesday afternoon. Auburn had a very impressive day.

CHUBBA PURDY - Louisville to Florida State

Norvell has come in and changed things quickly. Willie Taggart did not sign any high school quarterbacks in his tenure at Florida State, but Norvell came in and flipped not one, but two in a couple of weeks. Over the weekend, Norvell flipped Tate Rodemaker from USF, and on Wednesday it was Purdy. The four-star signal caller had been committed to Louisville since June, but Norvell made him a priority, got him in town for an official, then closed the deal. Norvell is off to a very strong start at Florida State.

MYLES SLUSHER - Oregon to Arkansas

Early Wednesday morning, the talk was all about Nebraska being the biggest threat to Oregon for the four-star safety out of Oklahoma. As the day progressed, Arkansas chatter started to pop up more, then Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks closed the deal Wednesday afternoon. Slusher is the jewel of the Razorback class as the only four-star to sign with Arkansas.

JOHNNY WILSON - Oregon to Arizona State