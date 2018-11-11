FAYETTEVILLE — Since entering SEC play in Week 4, Arkansas most dependable receiver has been a tight end.

Cheyenne O’Grady turned in another impressive performance Saturday night, catching six passes for 75 yards and two touchdown in the Razorbacks’ 24-17 loss to LSU.

The spike in his production came after he returned from a two-game suspension and coincides with Ty Storey establishing himself as the starter. Over the last six games, he has 27 catches for 359 yards and a team-high six touchdowns.

In fact, his worst game - two receptions for 35 yards - came against Tulsa, when true freshman Connor Noland made a spot start with Storey recovering from a concussion.

“I think it’s a big trust thing,” O’Grady said about his connection with Storey. “He trusts in me and I trust in him and I just try to take advantage of the opportunity given.”

O’Grady’s first touchdown was a jump ball from 11 yards out on fourth down and kept the Razorbacks in the game. His second was more impressive as he had to spin out of two tackles to cross the goal line and pull Arkansas within seven points.

He might have had a third, but cornerback Kristian Fulton appeared to hold his arms down and the ball bounced off his face mask. Pass interference was not called.

“I don’t want to be an individual,” O’Grady said. “I was given the opportunity… I feel like anybody - we have good tight ends and receivers - that can get the ball can make the play, too.”

Although he admitted he made some “tremendous catches,” head coach Chad Morris was disappointed in what he did following the scores.

After each one, O’Grady celebrated with his teammates and the referees eventually gave him an unsportsmanlike penalty for excessive celebration. That pushed the ensuing kickoff back 15 yards and gave the Tigers excellent field position on the drive they ultimately used to run out the clock.

“I thought the play before, the touchdown before, was close to being unsportsmanlike and I actually addressed it with him on the sidelines,” Morris said. “My exact words were, ‘You’ve got to be composed.’ I knew that if there was anything remotely close to that, he was going to get called.”

There is no denying his talent, but O’Grady has been known to make bad decisions throughout his career. He was arrested on a DWI charge his first year on campus and was constantly in former head coach Bret Bielema’s doghouse.

At the beginning of this season, O’Grady was primed to be a starter thanks to an impressive offseason before an unspecified violation of team rules led to a two-game suspension. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who played with him at Fayetteville High, helped pull O’Grady out of it by calling him out on Twitter and since then he’s been reliable off the field. He even took full responsibility for the penalty Saturday night.

“At that point, I got a little too excited,” O’Grady said. “Definitely out of control and that’s not going to happen again. It was just a very immature move on my part, and it’s definitely not going to happen again.”

He also refused to take all of the credit, pointing to big plays by his teammates that set up the scores.

“People can try to give me all the credit, but it started with La’Michael Pettway,” O’Grady said. “He had a big yard gainer and then Jared Cornelius made a play, Grayson Gunter made a play. It’s a team sport and it took all of us to do all that.”

Despite all of his success, the Razorbacks are still just 2-8 and staring at their first two-win season since 1952 if they can’t knock off Mississippi State or Missouri over the next two weeks.

“I think the most frustrating this is to just go back to the summer workouts and all that,” O’Grady said. “We’ve never worked this hard before in our life and we’re putting together good practices and great practices.

“Our record right now does not reflect how we are as a team. I know we’re way better than our record, it’s just we’re missing something. I’m not sure what it is, but all we know and all we do is the next week, we go down and go back to work.”