Oakland LB Aaron Moore Narrowing His Focus with Preseason Decision Looming
Arkansas has been going hard in the Murfreesboro area of Tennessee for the past two recruiting classes, could they secure a 2020 commit to join Trey Knox on the Hill? Oakland High School outside linebacker Aaron Moore is getting down to the nitty gritty with three schools leading and a return trip planned to Fayetteville.
To read the premium update on Moore's recruitment and to see when he plans to announce, subscribe to HawgBeat for free for 30 days!