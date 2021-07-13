Obanor includes Hogs in top 2

One of the most sought-after transfers in the country has included Arkansas in his final two schools.

Oral Roberts forward Kevin Obanor is making quick work of the decision process, releasing an initial top-10 list Sunday before cutting it to four on Monday and announcing Texas Tech and Arkansas as his finalists Tuesday.

It is no surprise to see Arkansas in contention for Obanor, who faced the Razorbacks twice last season. In those two appearances, Obanor averaged 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in two losing efforts. Musselman has a history of going after players he’s faced - or is familiar with in some capacity - in the transfer portal.

Last year, he signed Vance Jackson Jr. and Justin Smith after playing against each of them - while at Nevada and in his first year at Arkansas, respectively - and Justin Tate after game planning for him in preparation of a matchup with Northern Kentucky. (Tate didn't play because of an injury.)

Even this offseason, Musselman signed Jaxson Robinson, who he heavily recruited to Arkansas before he decided to go to Texas A&M.

Obanor averaged 18.7 points and 9.6 rebounds while helping Oral Roberts reach the Sweet 16 last season and, with his size and shooting ability, fits the mold of a Musselman position-less scheme.

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound versatile forward shot 46.3 percent from the three-point line and 87.5 percent from the free throw line, while still being a capable ball handler and being able to play multiple positions.

In addition to his stats, Obanor has received a number of accolades, including being an All-Summit performer twice and the conference’s Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year in 2019.

A source familiar with Obanor’s recruitment indicated that the Arkansas staff had a Zoom meeting with Obanor scheduled for Tuesday and that he should decide by Friday.

Arkansas currently has only one open scholarship remaining to use for the upcoming season. Click here for HawgBeat's scholarship distribution for 2020-21.