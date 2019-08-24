**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas concluded fall camp with its second annual Beanie Bowl inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

In what essentially amounted to a walk-through, the Razorbacks opened up the mock game to the public and gave fans their first look at the team on the grass field.

Because there was no live tackling, it is hard to take away anything from a statistical standpoint, but here are a few observations of depth chart stuff and other tidbits from the event that lasted a little over an hour…

~All eyes were on the quarterback and Nick Starkel was the first quarterback on the field with the first unit. He also went through the pregame warmups with the ones and went with the ones again right after halftime. Ben Hicks had a series with the first- and second-team offense. John Stephen Jones was the third quarterback to get some work, but it came well into the second half. True freshman K.J. Jefferson was the scout-team quarterback.