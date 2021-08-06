 Observations from Arkansas Razorbacks' fall camp practice No. 1 - Aug. 6, 2021
Observations from Arkansas' fall camp practice No. 1 - Aug. 6, 2021

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Ketron Jackson was a four-star signee in Arkansas' 2021 class. (Nikki Chavanelle)

**2021 FALL CAMP HQ**

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hit the practice fields for Day 1 of fall camp Friday afternoon.

Players were in helmets-only as they begin the slow process of working up to full pads next Thursday. It was a balmy 86 degrees with a heat index of 90, which - for early August - wasn’t too bad.

A 20-minute segment of the practice was open to the media and HawgBeat was in attendance. Here are a few quick takeaways…

~Head coach Sam Pittman said the Razorbacks were pretty healthy entering camp and that appeared to be the case Friday. The only player in a green non-contact uniform was walk-on defensive back Kevin Compton.

~A couple of wide receivers coming off knee surgery were in normal practice uniforms. After wearing a brace throughout the spring, freshman Ketron Jackson Jr. was wearing just a sleeve on his leg and participated in some one-on-ones against defensive backs. Super senior De’Vion Warren missed all of the spring as he recovered from a torn ACL, but was in uniform - albeit he sat out the one-on-one portion.

