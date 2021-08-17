Observations from Arkansas' fall camp practice No. 10 - Aug. 17, 2021

FAYETTEVILLE — It was another beautiful day for Arkansas as it reached double-digit practices in fall camp Tuesday afternoon.

Hitting the field with temperatures in the low-80s, the Razorbacks were back in full pads for practice No. 10. It was their final afternoon practice of the week, as the next three days will be in the morning.

The UA opened a 20-minute segment of practice to the media and HawgBeat was in attendance. Here are a few quick takeaways…

~Early on in practice, head coach Sam Pittman was not happy with the pace at which the team transitioned from one period to the next. He made all of the players go back and do it again.

~A few players were still not seen at practice, including linebacker Deon Edwards, running back Trelon Smith, running back AJ Green and punter Sam Loy.