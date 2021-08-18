 Observations from Arkansas Razorbacks' fall camp practice No. 11 - Aug. 18, 2021
Observations from Arkansas' fall camp practice No. 11 - Aug. 18, 2021

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Hayden Henry is a super senior for the Razorbacks in 2021.
Hayden Henry is a super senior for the Razorbacks in 2021.

**2021 FALL CAMP HQ**

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas had a quick turnaround for its 11th practice of camp.

After a usual afternoon practice Monday and Tuesday, the Razorbacks hit the field in the morning for the first time Wednesday. They were greeted with 75-degree temperatures and a slight drizzle, so they opted to practice inside during the viewing period.

The UA opened a 20-minute segment of practice to the media and HawgBeat was in attendance. Here are a few quick takeaways…

~The Razorbacks were in “spiders” for Wednesday’s practice - helmets, shorts and some shoulder padding, but not true shoulder pads. They’ll be in full pads Thursday.

~Several players in green non-contact jerseys Tuesday were back in regular jerseys Wednesday: safety Jalen Catalon, offensive lineman Marcus Henderson and defensive back Trent Gordon.

