Observations from Arkansas' fall camp practice No. 12 - Aug. 19, 2021

FAYETTEVILLE — It was a little warmer than the day before, but Arkansas still had a cooler-than-normal morning practice Thursday.

Splitting between the indoor practice field and outdoor grass field, the Razorbacks worked out in helmets, shoulder pads and shorts for what was their 12th practice of fall camp.

The UA opened a 20-minute segment of practice to the media and HawgBeat was in attendance. Here are a few quick takeaways…

~HawgBeat counted five players in green non-contact jerseys. Center Ricky Stromberg and walk-on defensive back Kevin Compton were still in green, while linebacker JT Towers, safety Jalen Catalon and running back AJ Green joined them in green.