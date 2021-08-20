Observations from Arkansas' fall camp practice No. 13 - Aug. 20, 2021

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas had its final tune-up practice Friday morning before another scrimmage that is scheduled for Saturday.

After a physical day in shells, the Razorbacks were back in “spiders” - helmets, shorts and some shoulder padding, but not full-blown shoulder pads - for practice No. 13 of camp.

The UA opened a 15-minute segment of practice to the media and HawgBeat was in attendance. Here are a few quick takeaways…

~After being back in a green non-contact jersey Thursday, safety Jalen Catalon once again returned to a normal red practice jersey Friday. Running back AJ Green also ditched his green jersey on his second day back from injury.