 HawgBeat - Observations from Arkansas' fall camp practice No. 15 - Aug. 23, 2021
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-23 18:37:16 -0500') }} football

Observations from Arkansas' fall camp practice No. 15 - Aug. 23, 2021

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

**2021 FALL CAMP HQ**

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ reprieve from the August heat didn’t carry into the new week.

After an off day Sunday, the Razorbacks returned to the practice field with temperatures in the 90s and a heat index that once again crept into the triple digits.

The UA opened a 20-minute segment of practice to the media and HawgBeat was in attendance. Here are a few quick takeaways…

~The Razorbacks were in “shells” today - meaning the players were helmets, shoulder pads and shorts.

