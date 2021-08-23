Observations from Arkansas' fall camp practice No. 15 - Aug. 23, 2021

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ reprieve from the August heat didn’t carry into the new week.

After an off day Sunday, the Razorbacks returned to the practice field with temperatures in the 90s and a heat index that once again crept into the triple digits.

The UA opened a 20-minute segment of practice to the media and HawgBeat was in attendance. Here are a few quick takeaways…

~The Razorbacks were in “shells” today - meaning the players were helmets, shoulder pads and shorts.