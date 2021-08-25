Observations from Arkansas' fall camp practice No. 17 - Aug. 25, 2021

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hit the practice fields Wednesday afternoon for its final practice of camp before shifting to Rice prep on Thursday.

Because Thursday is expected to be a heavy work day, the Razorbacks shortened practice some and also practiced in “spiders” - meaning helmets, shorts and only light padding on the shoulders.

The UA opened a 20-minute segment of practice to the media and HawgBeat was in attendance. Here are a few quick takeaways…

~Eight players in green jerseys Tuesday were still in the non-contact jerseys today: running back Trelon Smith, defensive backs Zach Zimos, Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan and walk-on Kevin Compton, linebacker JT Towers, wide receiver De’Vion Warren, offensive lineman Ty Clary and tight end Blake Kern.