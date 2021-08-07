Observations from Arkansas' fall camp practice No. 2 - Aug. 7, 2021

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas took the field again Saturday afternoon for the second practice of fall camp.

As was the case on Day 1, the Razorbacks were still in helmets only and shorts, as they won’t be in full pads until next Thursday. It was a little warmer, though, with a heat index creeping into the mid-90s.

The UA opened a 20-minute segment of practice to the media and HawgBeat was in attendance. Here are a few quick takeaways…

~Saturday’s practice was structured very similar to Friday. A big chunk of the viewing period was spent on individual drills, but they did so some one-on-ones with quarterbacks throwing to receivers running routes against defensive backs and some red zone inside drill.