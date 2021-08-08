Observations from Arkansas' fall camp practice No. 3 - Aug. 8, 2021

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas was back at work Sunday afternoon, splitting time between the outdoor fields and indoor facility for its third practice of fall camp.

After being in helmets only the first two days, the Razorbacks added shoulder pads on Day 3. They won’t be in full pads until Thursday, but there was a little more physicality in some drill work.

The UA opened a 20-minute segment of practice to the media and HawgBeat was in attendance. Here are a few quick takeaways…

~As mentioned above, there was noticeably more contact in drill work Sunday. HawgBeat observed the linebackers, defensive linemen and offensive linemen doing drills where the pads were audibly popping.