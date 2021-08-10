Observations from Arkansas' fall camp practice No. 5 - Aug. 10, 2021

FAYETTEVILLE — With the heat index creeping into triple digits for a second straight day, Arkansas had its fifth practice of camp Tuesday afternoon.

To combat the high temperatures, the Razorbacks once again tried to avoid the turf field and instead utilized the indoor field and grass field. It was their final day of practice before going full pads Thursday, following an off day Wednesday.

The UA opened a 20-minute segment of practice to the media and HawgBeat was in attendance. Here are a few quick takeaways…

~The Razorbacks started practice with a ball-security drill that featured defensive players trying to knock the ball out of an offensive player’s arms. Then they went to individual drills.

~Defensive end Tre Williams was in a green non-contact jersey a couple days ago, but has been back in a normal uniform the last two days.