Observations from Arkansas' fall camp practice No. 6 - Aug. 12, 2021

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas finally donned full pads Thursday afternoon for its sixth practice of fall camp.

It was another hot day for the Razorbacks, as it was in the mid-90s with a heat index over 100. They continued to split their time between the indoor practice field and grass practice field, avoiding the turf field outside.

The UA opened a 20-minute segment of practice to the media and HawgBeat was in attendance. Here are a few quick takeaways…

~Because they were in full pads, the Razorbacks were able to do even more physical drill work than before. For example, we spotted the defensive backs working on jamming at the line of scrimmage and the linebackers working on shedding a blocker to get to the ball carrier.