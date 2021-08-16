Observations from Arkansas' fall camp practice No. 9 - Aug. 16, 2021

FAYETTEVILLE — A brief rain shower and some clouds cooled things off at Arkansas’ practice Monday afternoon.

After a week of temperatures in the mid-90s that felt like 100-plus, the heat index didn’t even crack 90 degrees for the Razorbacks’ ninth practice of fall camp.

The UA opened a 20-minute segment of practice to the media and HawgBeat was in attendance. Here are a few quick takeaways…

~Head coach Sam Pittman said following Saturday’s scrimmage that the team came out relatively injury free, with the exception of linebacker Deon Edwards. He didn’t provide any details of the injury, but he was not spotted at Monday’s practice.